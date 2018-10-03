Loading…
SPK Budder 1g

by Beehive Extracts
SativaTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

SPK

SPK, also known as "Sour Patch Kids" and "Sour Patch," is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. SPK emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. SPK was originally bred by Dark Heart Nursery.

22 people told us about effects:
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
13% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Beehive Extracts
Hashin’ is our passion. We work with some of the best growers in Oregon to bring you terpene-rich extracts at affordable prices.