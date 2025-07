Strap in—Beehive Extracts’ Strawberry Cough is pure lift-off. With a potent 74.02% THC, 0.23% CBD, and a mouthwatering 13.39% terpene blend, this hits like a flavor supernova. Bursting with juicy strawberry, citrus zest, and icy mint, every draw delivers smooth power and sky-high vibes. Fire it up, feel the rush, and launch into a next-level experience you won’t forget.

read more