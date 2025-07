Get ready to ignite your senses like never before. Beehive Extracts’ Strawberry Guava delivers a jaw-dropping 82.02% THC, 0.17% CBD, and a luscious 7.58% terpene blend—combining power and flavor in every smooth, bold hit. Light it up, melt into pure bliss, and embark on a flavor-packed journey you won’t forget.

