Beehive Extracts Cured Resin cartridges fuse cutting-edge extraction with nature’s wild spirit. Supreme Lee High Cured Resin delivers 77.85% THC, 0.18% CBD, and 7.13% terpene richness—crafted for a smooth, powerful, and efficient experience. Precision and purity come together in every crisp, energizing draw, designed for those who expect nothing less than peak performance.

