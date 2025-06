Ready to fire up your flavor game? Beehive Extracts Badder brings the heat with XLB — packing 80.72% THC, a touch of 0.18% CBD, and a smackin 4.78% terpene blend that hits like a slow-smoked brisket fresh off the grill. Smooth, bold, and full of punch, it’s the perfect match for good times, great food, and that backyard BBQ vibe. Light it up, kick back, and savor the flavor.

