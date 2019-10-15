Boost your daily wellness with our pre-measured, on the go, Wellness Boost. Each package contains one 1.0mL vial with 25 mg of Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil. Perfect for travel or an active lifestyle where carrying your BeLeaf tincture or capsules would be too cumbersome. Grab it to go before your morning run, carry it in your bag for your afternoon break or pack one in your overnight bag; the possibilities are endless!



CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.3% THC