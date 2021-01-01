About this product

If you are looking for convenience and consistency in your daily dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD Oil, then look no further. Grandma’s Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Softgels offers the purest and most concentrated CBD oil pills on the market today. These capsules have absolutely no taste and dissolve in your intestinal tract, not your stomach, for optimal absorption. Each bottle contains 900 mg of pure CBD (30mg per serving).



Product Info:

* 30 Count CBD Softgels

* 30mg CBD per Softgel

* Non-GMO Hemp CBD Oil

* Grandmas’ Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil comes from hemp grown in Colorado. We source material from local farms that exclusively use organic farming practices.

* Our natural Full Spectrum CBD Oil for our Softgels comes from medicinal cannabis strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level.



Processed using state-of-the-art extraction. Ensuring the highest quality extracted oil available.

Laboratory tested, and custom formulated to ensure you know exactly what you are getting.