Grapefruit Kush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

by Belushi's Farm
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Grapefruit Kush

This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains.  Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.

Grapefruit Kush effects

153 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
19% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
