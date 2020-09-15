Loading…
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

10th Planet

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

The mysterious 10th planet discovered by NASA in '05

Classification: Hybrid (balanced)

Breeder: Ethos

Lineage: Planet of the Grapes R1 x The "Pluto Cut" of the Quattro Kush

Aromas/Flavors: Heavy grape citrus with undertones of gas and spice.

Patient's Report: Good for anxiety + lightly relaxing + mood stabilizer + clear minded + cerebral

Notes & Effects: Balanced strain for social situations.

10th Planet effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!