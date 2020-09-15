Berkshire Roots
10th Planet Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The mysterious 10th planet discovered by NASA in '05
Classification: Hybrid (balanced)
Lineage: Planet of the Grapes R1 x The "Pluto Cut" of the Quattro Kush
Aromas/Flavors: Heavy grape citrus with undertones of gas and spice.
Patient's Report: Good for anxiety + lightly relaxing + mood stabilizer + clear minded + cerebral
Notes & Effects: Good strain for social situations.
Test results may vary.
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Method of Consumption: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
10th Planet effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
