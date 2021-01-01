Berkshire Roots
2:1 CBD Capsules 100mg 20-pack
About this product
BR's in house made CBD 2:1 capsules are crafted with coconut oil and BR distillate.
Capsules are a great option for patrons seeking measured doses, discreet ingestion and long lasting symptom relief.
Capsules are a cannabis product for edible consumption in which essential components of the cannabis plant are infused into capsules and ingested orally.
*Capsules contain gelatin
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes
Average Duration: 4-8 Hours
