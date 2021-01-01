About this product

BR's in house made CBD 2:1 capsules are crafted with coconut oil and BR distillate.

Capsules are a great option for patrons seeking measured doses, discreet ingestion and long lasting symptom relief.



Capsules are a cannabis product for edible consumption in which essential components of the cannabis plant are infused into capsules and ingested orally.



*Capsules Contain Gelatin***

*Contains Tree Nuts ***



TAC/Bottle: 221.7 mg

CBD/bottle: 146.3 mg

TAC/Serving 22.1 mg

THC/Bottle: 67.6 mg

Directions: Take One Capsule as Needed



Delivery Method: Ingestion

Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes

Average Duration: 4-8 Hours

Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Cannabis Distillate