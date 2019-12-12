Loading…
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

2:1 Tangie Cartridge 0.5g

SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Our Tangie Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house 2:1 CBD/THC Distillate and renowned Tangie Terpene profile. . Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff

*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS

*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH
WHEN INHALED

Tangie effects

898 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
