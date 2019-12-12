About this product

Our Tangie Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house 2:1 CBD/THC Distillate and renowned Tangie Terpene profile. . Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!



Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff



*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS



*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH

WHEN INHALED