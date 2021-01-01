About this product

This unique 1:3 ratio is perfect for those who want the potential benefit of CBD for ailments such as depression, nausea and insomnia, while still retaining the classic euphoric and uplifting effects of THC.



Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Full Spectrum EHO

Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces.



Delivery Method: Ingestion

Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes

Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours

Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg or 1 chew