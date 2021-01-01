Berkshire Roots
3:1 Strawberry Lemonade Full Spectrum Chews 200mg 10-pack
About this product
This unique 1:3 ratio is perfect for those who want the potential benefit of CBD for ailments such as depression, nausea and insomnia, while still retaining the classic euphoric and uplifting effects of THC.
Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Full Spectrum EHO
Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces.
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes
Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours
Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg or 1 chew
Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Full Spectrum EHO
Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces.
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes
Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours
Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg or 1 chew
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!