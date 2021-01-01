Berkshire Roots
Bangin Blues Sugar Wax 1g
About this product
BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids.
Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning)
Breeder: Dragon Flame Genetics
Lineage: HD Blues X Bangi Haze
Aroma/Flavors: Blueberry, lemon, haze, sweet funk.
Patient's Report: Good for stress and anxiety. Light body effect, happiness, euphoria
Extraction Method: EHO
Method of Consumption: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
