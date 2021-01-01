Loading…
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

Bangin Blues Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids.

Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning)

Breeder: Dragon Flame Genetics

Lineage: HD Blues X Bangi Haze

Aroma/Flavors: Blueberry, lemon, haze, sweet funk.

Patient's Report: Good for stress and anxiety. Light body effect, happiness, euphoria

Extraction Method: EHO
Method of Consumption: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
