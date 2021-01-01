Loading…
Berkshire Roots

Blue Chemeleon Crumble 1g

About this product

Classification: Hybrid

Lineage: Orange Chemeleon x Blueberry Cookies

A refined aroma of dried citrus with a hint of stone fruit. Delicate sponge like cake consistency with a beautiful golden color. The most unique concentrate the house has put forward.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!