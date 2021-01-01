Berkshire Roots
Blue Chemeleon Crumble 1g
About this product
Classification: Hybrid
Lineage: Orange Chemeleon x Blueberry Cookies
A refined aroma of dried citrus with a hint of stone fruit. Delicate sponge like cake consistency with a beautiful golden color. The most unique concentrate the house has put forward.
