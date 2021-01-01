Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

Blue Chemeleon Wax 1g

About this product

Classification: Hybrid

Breeder: Berkshire Roots In House Cross

Lineage: Orange Chemeleon x Blueberry Cookies

Aromas/Flavors: Sweet, diesel, and citrus.

Patients report: May help with depression, anxiety, slight pain, creativity.

Notes and Effects: Uplifting mentally and physically, very good for social situations, not over the top, cerebral and helps focus at the same time. A refined aroma of dried citrus with a hint of stone fruit. Delicate sponge like cake consistency with a beautiful golden color. The most unique concentrate the house has put forward.

Test results may vary.

Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!