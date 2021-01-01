Berkshire Roots
Blue Chemeleon Wax 1g
About this product
Classification: Hybrid
Breeder: Berkshire Roots In House Cross
Lineage: Orange Chemeleon x Blueberry Cookies
Aromas/Flavors: Sweet, diesel, and citrus.
Patients report: May help with depression, anxiety, slight pain, creativity.
Notes and Effects: Uplifting mentally and physically, very good for social situations, not over the top, cerebral and helps focus at the same time. A refined aroma of dried citrus with a hint of stone fruit. Delicate sponge like cake consistency with a beautiful golden color. The most unique concentrate the house has put forward.
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
Breeder: Berkshire Roots In House Cross
Lineage: Orange Chemeleon x Blueberry Cookies
Aromas/Flavors: Sweet, diesel, and citrus.
Patients report: May help with depression, anxiety, slight pain, creativity.
Notes and Effects: Uplifting mentally and physically, very good for social situations, not over the top, cerebral and helps focus at the same time. A refined aroma of dried citrus with a hint of stone fruit. Delicate sponge like cake consistency with a beautiful golden color. The most unique concentrate the house has put forward.
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!