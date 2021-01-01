About this product

Classification: Hybrid



Breeder: Berkshire Roots In House Cross



Lineage: Orange Chemeleon x Blueberry Cookies



Aromas/Flavors: Sweet, diesel, and citrus.



Patients report: May help with depression, anxiety, slight pain, creativity.



Notes and Effects: Uplifting mentally and physically, very good for social situations, not over the top, cerebral and helps focus at the same time. A refined aroma of dried citrus with a hint of stone fruit. Delicate sponge like cake consistency with a beautiful golden color. The most unique concentrate the house has put forward.



Test results may vary.



Extraction Method: EHO

Delivery Method: Inhalation

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff