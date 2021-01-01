About this product

BR's in house chews are crafted to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that may ignite creativity. All BR Chews are made with natural flavoring and natural food coloring derived from plants and vegetables.



Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Distillate.

Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces



Delivery Method: Ingestion

Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes

Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours

Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg