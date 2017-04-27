About this product

Classification: Indica



Breeder: Cali Connection



Lineage: Chemdawg 91 x SFV OG Kush



Aromas/Flavors: Referred to as the “dead fruit cut” we’ve got some pungent aromas going on. An earthy fragrance with notes of some slightly “off” fruit with noticeable pops of pine, lemon and woodyness. As well as some slight undertones of diesel.



May help with pain + insomnia + anxiety + depression



Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene



Notes & Effects: Feelings of amusement mood elevation, euphoria and giggles are common. A stimulating cerebral effect that can result in increased focus and introspection. The effect lends itself to a present and relaxed effect, that can aid in calming muscles, jitters and may dampen chronic pain.



Test results may vary.



Delivery Method: Inhalation

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff