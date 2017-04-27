Berkshire Roots
Deadhead OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Classification: Indica
Breeder: Cali Connection
Lineage: Chemdawg 91 x SFV OG Kush
Aromas/Flavors: Referred to as the “dead fruit cut” we’ve got some pungent aromas going on. An earthy fragrance with notes of some slightly “off” fruit with noticeable pops of pine, lemon and woodyness. As well as some slight undertones of diesel.
May help with pain + insomnia + anxiety + depression
Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene
Notes & Effects: Feelings of amusement mood elevation, euphoria and giggles are common. A stimulating cerebral effect that can result in increased focus and introspection. The effect lends itself to a present and relaxed effect, that can aid in calming muscles, jitters and may dampen chronic pain.
Test results may vary.
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
Deadhead OG effects
423 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
