About this product

Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and renowned GDP Terpene profile. The GDP Terpene profile is prominent in B-Myrcene, Limonene, and B-Caryophyllene among many others terpenes. Grand Daddy Purple has a robust fruity flavor with notes of berry and grape. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!



Method: Inhalation

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff



This product has been tested for contaminants, including Vitamin E Acetate, with no adverse findings.



WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED.