Berkshire Roots
Grand Daddy Purple Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and renowned GDP Terpene profile. The GDP Terpene profile is prominent in B-Myrcene, Limonene, and B-Caryophyllene among many others terpenes. Grand Daddy Purple has a robust fruity flavor with notes of berry and grape. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!
Test results may vary.
Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
This product has been tested for contaminants, including Vitamin E Acetate, with no adverse findings.
WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED.
Test results may vary.
Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
This product has been tested for contaminants, including Vitamin E Acetate, with no adverse findings.
WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,676 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!