BR's in house chews are crafted to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our Grape chews contains a flavor profile that is bright and nostalgic. Our chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that ignites creativity. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, gelatin, Malic Acid, Artificial Flavoring, MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Mineral Oil (releasing agent) Allergen: May contain tree nuts Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes Average Duration: 4-10 Hours Starting Dose: 5-10mg