Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

Great White Shark 3.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Great White Shark / * Also known as "White Shark" or PeaceMaker"

Classification: Indica

Breeder: The Green House Seed Co.

Lineage: Super Skunk #1 x Brazilian x South Indian Sativa

Aromas/Flavors: Bold fruity aromas of grape and blueberries with notes of sweet citrus and gas. Flavor profiles hit on some skunky and sweet notes with pops of peppery clove.

May help with pain + depression + PTSD + stress + nausea + loss of appetite

Dominate Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene + Limonene

Notes & Effects: The GWS is known to have potent, long lasting effects with a quick onset. Cannabis consumers have reported an inhalation experience that will quickly lull you to into an enjoyable euphoria

Great White Shark effects

Reported by real people like you
348 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!