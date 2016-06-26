About this product

A Massif you say? In geology a massif is compact group of mountains tightly connected to the Earth’s crust. Strong and true this, mountainous structure will wax and wane as whole through all of Mother Natures’ tests. This BR creation is infused with EHO. Will you be able to withstand the MASSIF?



Classification: Indica



Breeder: The Green House Seed Co.



Lineage: Super Skunk #1 x Brazilian x South Indian Sativa



Aromas/Flavors: Bold fruity aromas of grape and blueberries with notes of sweet citrus and gas. Flavor profiles hit on some skunky and sweet notes with pops of peppery clove.



May help with pain + depression + PTSD + stress + nausea + loss of appetite



Dominate Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene + Limonene



Notes & Effects: The GWS is known to have potent, long lasting effects with a quick onset. Cannabis consumers have reported an inhalation experience that will quickly lull you to into an enjoyable euphoria