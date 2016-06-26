Berkshire Roots
Great White Shark Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
A Massif you say? In geology a massif is compact group of mountains tightly connected to the Earth’s crust. Strong and true this, mountainous structure will wax and wane as whole through all of Mother Natures’ tests. This BR creation is infused with EHO. Will you be able to withstand the MASSIF?
Classification: Indica
Breeder: The Green House Seed Co.
Lineage: Super Skunk #1 x Brazilian x South Indian Sativa
Aromas/Flavors: Bold fruity aromas of grape and blueberries with notes of sweet citrus and gas. Flavor profiles hit on some skunky and sweet notes with pops of peppery clove.
May help with pain + depression + PTSD + stress + nausea + loss of appetite
Dominate Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene + Limonene
Notes & Effects: The GWS is known to have potent, long lasting effects with a quick onset. Cannabis consumers have reported an inhalation experience that will quickly lull you to into an enjoyable euphoria
Classification: Indica
Breeder: The Green House Seed Co.
Lineage: Super Skunk #1 x Brazilian x South Indian Sativa
Aromas/Flavors: Bold fruity aromas of grape and blueberries with notes of sweet citrus and gas. Flavor profiles hit on some skunky and sweet notes with pops of peppery clove.
May help with pain + depression + PTSD + stress + nausea + loss of appetite
Dominate Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene + Limonene
Notes & Effects: The GWS is known to have potent, long lasting effects with a quick onset. Cannabis consumers have reported an inhalation experience that will quickly lull you to into an enjoyable euphoria
Great White Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
348 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!