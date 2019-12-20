Berkshire Roots
OGKB 2.0 BX Badder 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids.
Classification: Indica
Breeder: Mycotek
Lineage: OGKB 2.0 x Hell Breath
Aroma/Flavors: Earthy, pine and diesel
Patient's Report: Heavy psychedelic effects. Recommended for nighttime use. May help with sleep + pain relief + appetite stimulant. Couch lock.
Test results may vary
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Method of Consumption: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
OGKB effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
