Berkshire Roots
Orange Chemeleon Badder 1g
About this product
BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids.
Classification: Sativa
Breeder: Mycotek
Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H)
Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu.
Patient's Report: having a major boost in energy and overall mood uplift.
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
