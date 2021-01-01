Loading…
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

Orange Chemeleon Roots Rocks 1g

About this product

Did you say Moon Rocks? No, we said ROOTS ROCKS! These gorgeous buds got a spa day! Dunked in a luxurious RSO bath and rolled in kief, they’re ready for their closeup!

Classification: Sativa

Breeder: Mycotek

Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H)

Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu.

Reported Effects: A major boost in energy and overall mood uplift.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!