About this product

Did you say Moon Rocks? No, we said ROOTS ROCKS! These gorgeous buds got a spa day! Dunked in a luxurious RSO bath and rolled in kief, they’re ready for their closeup!



Classification: Sativa



Breeder: Mycotek



Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H)



Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu.



Reported Effects: A major boost in energy and overall mood uplift.