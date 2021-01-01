Berkshire Roots
Orange Chemeleon Roots Rocks 1g
About this product
Did you say Moon Rocks? No, we said ROOTS ROCKS! These gorgeous buds got a spa day! Dunked in a luxurious RSO bath and rolled in kief, they’re ready for their closeup!
Classification: Sativa
Breeder: Mycotek
Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H)
Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu.
Reported Effects: A major boost in energy and overall mood uplift.
