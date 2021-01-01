Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

Orange Chemeleon Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

Classification: Sativa

Breeder: Mycotek

Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H)

Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu.

Patient's Report having a major boost in energy and overall mood uplift.

Test results may vary.

Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!