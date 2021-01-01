Berkshire Roots
Orange Chemeleon Sugar Wax 1g
About this product
Classification: Sativa
Breeder: Mycotek
Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H)
Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu.
Patient's Report having a major boost in energy and overall mood uplift.
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!