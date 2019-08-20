Berkshire Roots
Pineapple Express Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and renowned Pineapple Express Terpene profile. The Pineapple Express Terpene profile is prominent in B-Myrcene, Limonene, and Terpinolene among many others terpenes. Pineapple Express has a flavor reminiscent of pineapple, pine, with a hint of cedar. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!
Test results may vary.
Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS
*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH
WHEN INHALED
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
