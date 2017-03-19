Berkshire Roots
Pink Lemonade Chews 200mg 20-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
BR's in house chews are crafted to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that may ignite creativity. All BR Chews are made with natural flavoring and natural food coloring derived from plants and vegetables.
Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Distillate.
Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces.
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes
Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours
Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg or 1 chew
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
