BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids.
Classification: Sativa
Breeder: Madd Farmer Genetics
Lineage: Redvine Kush X Purple Jackie
Aromas/Flavors: Earthy flavor with hints of grape, tart.
Patient's Report: Energizing + Appetite stimulant. A very social strain
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
