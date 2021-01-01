Berkshire Roots
Shire Wolf Shatter 1g
About this product
Category: Hybrid
Breeder: Berkshire Roots
Lineage: Silverfox x Snowdog
Aromas/ Flavors: Lemony, gassy, with a piney follow up.
Patients Report: If you’re a fan of the Snowdog you’re going to dig this blend. Effects take off with a bright and uplifting introduction with those warm and fuzzy anti-anxiety effects that we all love from Snowdog, and gently bringing you back down with some smooth euphoria and relaxing body feels. This shatter has a rich terpene profile with clean citrusy taste buds and notes of earthy vibes.
Notes and Effects: Pulls in a skunky lineage from multiple parents from the fruity/berry/cheesy side of the skunk line.
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
