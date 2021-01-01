About this product

Category: Hybrid



Breeder: Berkshire Roots



Lineage: Silverfox x Snowdog



Aromas/ Flavors: Lemony, gassy, with a piney follow up.



Patients Report: If you’re a fan of the Snowdog you’re going to dig this blend. Effects take off with a bright and uplifting introduction with those warm and fuzzy anti-anxiety effects that we all love from Snowdog, and gently bringing you back down with some smooth euphoria and relaxing body feels. This shatter has a rich terpene profile with clean citrusy taste buds and notes of earthy vibes.



Notes and Effects: Pulls in a skunky lineage from multiple parents from the fruity/berry/cheesy side of the skunk line.



Test results may vary.



Extraction Method: EHO

Delivery Method: Inhalation

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff