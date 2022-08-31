About this product
Lineage: Chemdawg x [Super Skunk x Oregon Snow]
Aroma: Pungent, Sour, Skunky
Patients Report: Uplifting, Euphoric, Anxiety Relief
TAC: 18.3%, THCa: 19.6%,Total Terpenes: 1.11%
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA