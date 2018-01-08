Berkshire Roots
Sour D Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and renowned Sour D Terpene profile. Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!
Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS
*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH
WHEN INHALED
Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS
*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH
WHEN INHALED
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!