About this product

Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and renowned Sour D Terpene profile. Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!



Method: Inhalation

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff



*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS



*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH

WHEN INHALED