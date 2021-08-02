Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

Stardawg Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Classification: Indica

Breeder: Top Dawg

Lineage: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg

Aromas/Flavors: Pungent earthy aromas with diesel and pine. Dank and lingering aromatic notes, best detected upon breaking flower open or grinding. Lemony and pine notes flavors on the exhale.

Reported Effects: May help with sleep + anxiety + loss of appetite + depression.

Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + Limonene

Notes & Effects: This strain offers a truly balanced and potent effect. Effects are reported to be cerebral and stimulating with a euphoric body sensation

Test results may vary.

Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff

Stardawg effects

Reported by real people like you
530 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!