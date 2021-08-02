Berkshire Roots
Stardawg Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Classification: Indica
Breeder: Top Dawg
Lineage: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg
Aromas/Flavors: Pungent earthy aromas with diesel and pine. Dank and lingering aromatic notes, best detected upon breaking flower open or grinding. Lemony and pine notes flavors on the exhale.
Reported Effects: May help with sleep + anxiety + loss of appetite + depression.
Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + Limonene
Notes & Effects: This strain offers a truly balanced and potent effect. Effects are reported to be cerebral and stimulating with a euphoric body sensation
Test results may vary.
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
Stardawg effects
Reported by real people like you
530 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
