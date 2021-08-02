About this product

Classification: Indica



Breeder: Top Dawg



Lineage: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg



Aromas/Flavors: Pungent earthy aromas with diesel and pine. Dank and lingering aromatic notes, best detected upon breaking flower open or grinding. Lemony and pine notes flavors on the exhale.



Reported Effects: May help with sleep + anxiety + loss of appetite + depression.



Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + Limonene



Notes & Effects: This strain offers a truly balanced and potent effect. Effects are reported to be cerebral and stimulating with a euphoric body sensation



Test results may vary.



Delivery Method: Inhalation

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff