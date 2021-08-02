Berkshire Roots
Stardawg Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Stardawg,
(Corey Haim Cut) (This cut is regarded as the heaviest hitter of all the Stardawg phenos.) Corey Haim was an child actor in the 80s famous for films like The Lost Boys, Lucas and License to Drive.
Classification: Indica
Breeder: Top Dawg
Lineage: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg
Aromas/Flavors: Pungent earthy aromas with diesel and pine. Dank and lingering aromatic notes, best detected upon breaking flower open or grinding. Lemony and pine notes flavors on the exhale.
Reported Effects: May help with sleep + anxiety + loss of appetite + depression.
Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + Limonene
Notes & Effects: This strain offers a truly balanced and potent effect. Effects are reported to be cerebral and stimulating with a euphoric body sensation
Consumption Method: Inhalation
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Stardawg effects
Reported by real people like you
530 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
