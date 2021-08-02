About this product

Stardawg,

(Corey Haim Cut) (This cut is regarded as the heaviest hitter of all the Stardawg phenos.) Corey Haim was an child actor in the 80s famous for films like The Lost Boys, Lucas and License to Drive.



Classification: Indica



Breeder: Top Dawg



Lineage: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg



Aromas/Flavors: Pungent earthy aromas with diesel and pine. Dank and lingering aromatic notes, best detected upon breaking flower open or grinding. Lemony and pine notes flavors on the exhale.



Reported Effects: May help with sleep + anxiety + loss of appetite + depression.



Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + Limonene



Notes & Effects: This strain offers a truly balanced and potent effect. Effects are reported to be cerebral and stimulating with a euphoric body sensation



Consumption Method: Inhalation

Starting Dose: 1 Puff

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours