Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

Strawberry Cough Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Our Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house THC Distillate and renowned Strawberry Cough Terpene profile. Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!

Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff

*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS

*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH
WHEN INHALED

Strawberry Cough effects

Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
