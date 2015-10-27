Berkshire Roots
Strawberry Cough Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Our Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house THC Distillate and renowned Strawberry Cough Terpene profile. Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!
Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS
*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH
WHEN INHALED
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
