Our Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house THC Distillate and renowned Strawberry Cough Terpene profile. Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!



Method: Inhalation

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff



*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS



*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH

WHEN INHALED