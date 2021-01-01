Berkshire Roots
THC Capsules 100mg 20-pack
About this product
BR's in house made THC capsules are crafted with coconut oil and BR distillate.
Capsules are a great option for patrons seeking measured doses, discreet ingestion and long lasting symptom relief.
Capsules are a cannabis product for edible consumption in which essential components of the cannabis plant are infused into capsules and ingested orally.***
*VEGAN
*Contains Tree Nuts ***
Directions: Take One Capsule as Needed
Pill Color: White/White
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes
Average Duration: 4-8 Hours
Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Cannabis Distillate
