Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

THC Capsules 200mg 10-pack

About this product

BR's in house made THC Hybrid capsules are crafted with coconut oil and BR distillate.
Capsules are a great option for patrons seeking measured doses, discreet ingestion and long lasting symptom relief.

Capsules are a cannabis product for edible consumption in which essential components of the cannabis plant are infused into capsules and ingested orally.

*Capsules Contain Gelatin***
*Contains Tree Nuts ***

Directions: Take One Capsule as Needed

Delivery Method: Ingestion
Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes
Average Duration: 4-8 Hours
Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Cannabis Distillate
