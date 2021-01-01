Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

THC Distillate Dispenser 1g

About this product

BR's in house THC distillate is one of our most versatile products. Our raw distillate can be used to make edibles and more. Please speak with your Berkshire Roots Patient Service Associate for more recommendations.

Consumption Method: Inhalation, Ingestion, Sublingual, Topical
Average Onset: Range depending on consumption method
Average Duration: Range depending on consumption method
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!