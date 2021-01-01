About this product

Full Spectrum Indica Ensemble Oil



Berkshire Roots Extraction Team has dropped their latest creation Ensemble Oil. A little flashier than a distillate but not quite an RSO either. Similar to a concentrate in that it still contains all of the cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. This is a full spectrum, full plant extract, EHO extracted, and decarbed with a variety of ways to enjoy it.



This could be used to create your own full spectrum edibles, dabbed, painting a joint or a bowl, or even consuming in a similar fashion to RSO. Ask one of our BR crew to lay out all the possibilities and pro tips with this super versatile new product!