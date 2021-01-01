Loading…
Logo for the brand Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots

Uplift THC Tincture 450mg

About this product

BR in house tinctures are carefully crafted for simple controlled dosing, ensuring accuracy and ease.
BR's uplift tincture is a blend of Cannabis Distillate, Jack Herer Terpenes and MCT oil (medium chain triglycerides).

Patient's report that the uplifting Jack Herer Terpene profile and Cannabis Distillate provide a stimulating cerebral euphoria.

Sublingual Application: Under the Tongue
Onset: 15-60 minutes (results may vary)
Duration: 1-4 Hours
Average Starting Dose: 3-5 drops
