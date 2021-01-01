Berkshire Roots
Uplift THC Tincture 450mg
About this product
BR in house tinctures are carefully crafted for simple controlled dosing, ensuring accuracy and ease.
BR's uplift tincture is a blend of Cannabis Distillate, Jack Herer Terpenes and MCT oil (medium chain triglycerides).
Patient's report that the uplifting Jack Herer Terpene profile and Cannabis Distillate provide a stimulating cerebral euphoria.
Sublingual Application: Under the Tongue
Onset: 15-60 minutes (results may vary)
Duration: 1-4 Hours
Average Starting Dose: 3-5 drops
