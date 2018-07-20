Berkshire Roots
Vortex Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids.
Classification: Sativa
Breeder: TGA Genetics-Subcool
Lineage: Space Queen (H) X Apollo 13 (H)
Aromas/Flavors: Sweet + sour lemon + tropical mango
Patient's Report: Balanced combo of body euphoria + mental stimulation good for chores. Energetic.
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
Classification: Sativa
Breeder: TGA Genetics-Subcool
Lineage: Space Queen (H) X Apollo 13 (H)
Aromas/Flavors: Sweet + sour lemon + tropical mango
Patient's Report: Balanced combo of body euphoria + mental stimulation good for chores. Energetic.
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
Vortex effects
Reported by real people like you
209 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!