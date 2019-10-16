Loading…
Berkshire Roots

WiFi Alien Kush Pre-Roll 1g

IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Classification: Indica Leaning

Lineage: The White x Fire Alien Kush

Aromas/Flavors: Rich and earthy with oaky notes, a sweet and sour terpene profile.

Patient's Report: May help with anxiety

Notes & Effects: Slightly cloudy but very functional without your eyelids closing.

36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
