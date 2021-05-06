Berkshire Roots
Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and patron favorite Zkittlez Terpene profile. The Zkittlez Terpene profile is prominent in B-Myrcene, Limonene, a-Pinene, and B-caryophyllene among many others terpenes. Zkittlez has a flavor reminiscent of citrus fruit and peppery undertones. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!
Test results may vary.
Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS
*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH
WHEN INHALED
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!