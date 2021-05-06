About this product

Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and patron favorite Zkittlez Terpene profile. The Zkittlez Terpene profile is prominent in B-Myrcene, Limonene, a-Pinene, and B-caryophyllene among many others terpenes. Zkittlez has a flavor reminiscent of citrus fruit and peppery undertones. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges!



Test results may vary.



Method: Inhalation

Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes

Average Duration: 1-4 Hours

Starting Dose: 1 Puff



*THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS



*WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH

WHEN INHALED