Berkshire Roots
Zombie Virus Shatter 1g
About this product
Classification: Indica
Breeder: Lineage Genetics
Lineage: Pure Indica x Diesel (Sativa)
Aromas/Flavors: Crisp + herbaceous with a hint of citrus, floral and mild notes of diesel
From the Grow: "It's a really interesting effect that starts in one place and finishes in another.
Notes & Effects: Mildly uplifting with a balanced and relaxing effect.
Test results may vary.
Extraction Method: EHO
Delivery Method: Inhalation
Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes
Average Duration: 1-4 Hours
Starting Dose: 1 Puff
