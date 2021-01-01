About this product

These high-quality barrier bags feature food grade vapor-proof material that seals in the freshness and smell of your buds. They also boast a resealable zip lock, a top heat seal area, and easy tear-open tabs. The opaque black front is perfect for labeling while the clear back displays your medicine. Additional labeling or branding using Best Bud Bag's custom labels can also be added.



Measurements: 4"x 6.5" - with a 2.3" expanding gusset

Material Thickness: 4 mils