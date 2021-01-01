About this product
Buddy's Body Balm is a HIGHLY concentrated blend of CBD and natural moisturizers to provide relief within minutes after application.
Ingredients: Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Beeswax, Full Spectrum CBD, Lavender Essential Oil
Directions: Apply generously to skin. Reapply as needed.
*-* DO NOT EAT OR SMOKE THIS PRODUCT *-*
*-* THIS IS FOR TOPICAL USE ONLY *-*
