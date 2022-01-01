Space Haze is a brand new flower drop for Best Damn Buds. We infuse our wildly popular Sour Space Candy and infuse it with hard hitting delta 8 thc to pack a nice punch. Delta 8 is a sativa-dominant cannabinoid with effects that are supposed to be very cerebral, mood enhancing, and energizing.



Enjoy responsibly!



Each product effects people differently. Leave us a review and let us know how you enjoyed the product.



This product has been derived from hemp and is compliant with the 2018 farm bill.



